Carr’s Landing artists talk about their annual art tour

As the first weekend of the annual tour closes, artists reflect on the community event

Laine Lowe stands next to one of her paintings during this year’s Carr’s Landing Art Tour. (David Venn - Capital News)

As the first weekend of the annual Carr’s Landing Art Tour came to a close, artists reflected on the origin of the community event.

Noreen Malmqvist, one of the founders of the the art tour, spoke about how the self-guided tour started 15 years ago.

“When we started this, it was a bit of community building,” said Malmqvist. “And we had a group of friends that were artists that got together and we just thought that we would open our homes and invite people in.”

READ MORE: Carr’s Landing Art Tour is taking place this weekend

“It’s (really interesting) because it’s such a scenic route,” said Laine Lowe, who has been painting for about 10 years and joined the art tour seven years ago. “It showcases art and also where we live because in this tour you go to everyone’s house. It gives you a much different feel.”

Over the last year, her husband built an art studio as an addition to their house on Pixton Road and this was the first Carr’s Landing event where she was able to showcase it.

“This is a new studio for me. Before this I was doing all my painting on a kitchen table,” she said.

Lowe’s art is very colourful and draws inspiration from the views outside her windows: Okanagan Lake and the nature surrounding it.

“I like happy,” she said. “I wouldn’t do it if it didn’t give me a lot of joy and that comes through in a lot of the colours.I like to be looking out the window as much as the painting almost.”

Dale Harris has participated in the art showcase since its inception. This weekend, she was off to Victoria island, but still had her niece put her jewelry on display.

They said she will be back next weekend. All of the jewelry that Harris creates is handmade and ranges over different colours, patterns and inspirations.

To join the Carr’s Landing Art Tour, Malmqvist said, all you have to do is be an artist and live between Okanagan Centre Road and Predator Ridge.

“There will be different artists (over the next few years); artists will evolve,” Malmqvist said. “Anybody that is in the community of Carr’s Landing is welcome to join us.”

READ MORE: Carr’s Landing Art Tour showcases local talent

The art tour continues on Aug. 3 and 4 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.