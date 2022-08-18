Cars collide at Dilworth and Springfield

Crash on Dilworth. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

A two-vehicle crash is blocking the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road.

A smart car and an SUV collided at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Debris is scattered across the intersection and both vehicles will have to be towed from the scene.

All of the occupants are out of the vehicles and are being assessed by BC Ambulance.

Traffic is slow going in the area.

