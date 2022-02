A two vehicle collision is blocking traffic on Dilworth

Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle collision at Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road.

Two white SUV’s collided about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

One occupant had to be helped from a vehicle by a paramedic, while a woman was placed on a stretcher following the crash.

Debris is scattered across Dilworth, blocking the road northbound.

The vehicles will have to be towed from the scene.

