A police examine a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Corey Hurren is accused of ramming his truck through a gate at the Governor General’s official residence while heavily armed and threatening the prime minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Case against man accused of threatening PM in Rideau Hall incident put off again

Corey Hurren is accused of ramming his truck through a gate at the Governor General’s official residence on July 2

A Manitoba man accused of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an incident at Rideau Hall has had his case put off until Oct. 16.

Corey Hurren is accused of ramming his truck through a gate at the Governor General’s official residence on July 2.

Police said the military reservist and sausage-maker was heavily armed when he used a pickup truck to break through a side gate at Rideau Hall and headed toward a residence on the grounds where Trudeau and his family also live.

Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the grounds at the time of the incident.

Hurren was remanded Friday after he made a brief appearance by video link in an Ottawa court.

He faces 21 weapons charges as well as one of threatening the prime minister and has not yet had a bail hearing.

Police said several guns and an illegal magazine were found in Hurren’s truck after he was peacefully arrested.

The Canadian Press

