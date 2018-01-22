Sexual assault case against Peachland man nears conclusion

Crown nearing end of case for Peachland man accused of sexually assaulting two women while the slept

Jurors have now heard almost all of the evidence against a Peachland man accused of sexually assaulting two women while they slept.

Crown counsel Patricia O’Neil said she will have completed presenting her case by Tuesday, and it’s unclear as of yet what the lawyer for the accused, Shea Gardecki, will do.

Gardecki faces two charges of sexual assault and one charge of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence for allegedly entering a home on Highland Drive North Aug. 23, 2016 and sexually touching two women who were sleeping inside.

In Kelowna Supreme Court Monday, the jury comprised of six men and six women heard testimony from three Mounties who had contact with Gardecki after the incident was reported.

Const. Sean Odermatt testified that he took Gardecki into custody not long after the complaint was called into police.

When asked if he noticed anything about Gardecki’s overall appearance, Odermatt said that he smelled of liquor.

He didn’t notice any issues with balance, slurred speech or a particularly glossy stare.

He then handed him over to Const. Russel Reeder who testified Monday that he booked Gardecki into custody.

Gardecki, he said, was around five-foot-four-inches, and had a beer belly.

The trial continues.

