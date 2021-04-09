Vernon Secondary School. (Google Maps)

Case of COVID-19 at North Okanagan high school

VSS exposure announced late Friday, April 9

Following four cases at elementary schools, a case of COVID-19 has been found at a Vernon high school.

A member of the Vernon Secondary School community has tested positive for the virus.

“We have been working closely with Interior Health and following their direction. Those affected have been contacted directly,” VSS principal Ken Gatzke said in a letter to families.

Families of students needing to self-isolate have been contacted. If you have not been contacted directly, there is no need to get a test or to self-isolate.

Students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway, but continue daily health checks to monitor students for illness.

“I appreciate that our students and school community has been working hard at following COVID safety protocols,” Gatzke said. “It is important that we continue to do so moving forward.”

READ MORE: More cases of COVID-19 in Vernon elementary schools

READ MORE: Interior Health has record day of COVID-19 cases

AstraZeneca vaccines arrive at Vernon pharmacies

