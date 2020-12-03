Case of COVID-19 at North Okanagan high school

A member of W.L. Seaton Secondary has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The individual started showing symptoms after being at an after school extra curricular activity at the high school Nov. 26, according to a letter sent home to families in the school.

”They did not have any symptoms at that time; they became sick following school activities and sought testing immediately,” principal Jeff Huggins said in the letter.

They are now self-isolating at home.

“We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19,” Huggins said.

“If you are not contacted by Interior Health, you can continue to attend school. Interior Health is recommending that all students and staff remain vigilant in monitoring for symptoms for COVID-19.”

