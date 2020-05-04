Money and suspected illicit drugs were seized at a Kelowna residence on April 29. (Kelowna RCMP)

Cash, drugs seized from Kelowna residence

Kelowna RCMP had a search warrant for ar residence on the 2300 block of Lillooet Crescent

Two people are in police custody after drugs and cash were seized from a Kelowna residence after officers searched the home on Lillooet Crescent.

Officers with the Kelowna RCMP’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant at a residence on the 2300 block of Lillooet Crescent. The warrant follows an active investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area.

“During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin, and cocaine,” Cpl. Nick Brodeur with SET said. He added that a significant amount of money was also seized.

Kelowna RCMP will submit the matter to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

Should you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Follow me on Twitter

Most Read