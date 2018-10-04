Cash returned to owner with help of Good Samaritan in Kelowna

The sizable amount was lost in August

Thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan, the Kelowna RCMP have returned a sizable amount of cash to its owner.

In August 2018, a sum of cash was discovered concealed inside an item donated to a local charitable group. Initially, the non-profit organization held onto the currency, expecting that it’s rightful owner would come forward and claim the cash, when they realized the mistake made. After a number of weeks, a volunteer with the charitable organization decided it would be best to turn the found funds over them to their local RCMP, according to the RCMP in a news release.

RELATED: Kelowna RCMP look to reunite cash with owner

“Late Wednesday afternoon, the proper owner re-attended the front counter of the downtown Kelowna RCMP Detachment, with relief to claim his well over $1,000 in cash,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP spokesperson. “The Kelowna resident, who wished to remain anonymous, was ecstatic to be returning to the police department to retrieve his lost money. He expressed his intentions to reach out to the charitable group in an effort to not only thank them, but in hopes of finding an appropriate way to support their cause.”


