Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a late-night robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way.

In a statement Saturday, police say a man armed with a knife demanded money from the cashier at around 11:45 p.m., Friday, before stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

It’s believed he fled the area in an older Ford pickup truck being driven by an accomplice, police said.

The truck, described as a mid-90s blue-over-white pickup, was captured by security cameras at the scene. The truck has damage to the body with rusted fender wells.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old Caucasian man, about 5 feet 7 inches, roughly 175 lbs., with blue eyes, dirty blond hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark hoody with a large Blue Jays logo on the front.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers.

