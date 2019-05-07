A Cat Cafe adoption and education event was hosted by the Okanagan Humane Society with support from the Lake Country Art Gallery. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery

The Okanagan Humane Society combined art and kitten adoption

Combining cats and art was a big success at the Lake Country Art Gallery this weekend.

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) hosted a “cat cafe” at the art gallery this past weekend, welcoming cat lovers, potential adopters and art fans to meet and enjoy the company of a cats looking for a forever home.

Romany Runnalls, president of the Okanagan Humane Society, said it’s an amazing draw when you get art and animals together.

“We’ve had amazing crowds, people want to adopt, they don’t want to buy animals that are $200 (online) and unfixed. They want to rescue an animal,” said Runnalls.

“Here, people can support the art gallery and the Humane Society by purchasing some merchandise, or making a donation or making an adoption.”

READ MORE: One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

READ MORE: Cats missing after fire guts home in Peachland

More than 10 cats were rotated in and out of the pop-up cat cafe on Saturday, with a few making connections and finding their forever homes.

The collaborative effort by the OHS and the art gallery wanted to showcase local artists’ talents, but Lake Country Art Gallery curator Wanda Lock said the gallery can be used for much than just art.

“The role of a public art gallery is not to just hang artwork on walls, but also to talk about current issues, politics and social issues, and one of our social issue groups that we like to work with is the Okanagan Humane Society,” said Lock.

“It seemed like a natural fit to bring in the Humane Society for an event like this and branch out and repurpose the gallery for others.”

READ MORE: Late Company to be showcased at the Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts

The OHS plans to continue their work to ensure pets are prepared for adoption with reduced breeding, vaccinations, identification tattoos, as well as proper education for families.

Runnalls said that the success of the first “cat cafe” will hopefully lead to similar events during the year.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down
Next story
Kelowna looks to e-bike sharing

Just Posted

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

Update: Kelowna council forwards expansion of rules for short-term accommodation to public hearing

City staff recommend rules to allow short-term rentals in secondary suites and carriage houses

Summerland resident wins in BC Children’s Hospital lottery

Summerland resident wins grand prize; West Kelowna resident wins 50/50 draw

Water park research aids Kelowna firm make waves globally

Waterplay Solutions Corp. is now growing a global clientele

Kelowna nurse uses social media to find humour in the workplace

Chantelle Devost told the Capital News about her scrubs store and nursing memes for Nurses Week

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Health-care system moving seniors to nursing homes

Disproportionately more poor people in long-term care facilities, B.C. Seniors Advocate finds

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

Most Read