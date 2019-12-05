Trailer fire in North Okanagan claims cat

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department currently on scene

A mobile home fire in a park on Elmwood Road in the BX was extinguished just before noon on Thursday.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, BX-Swan Lake firefighters responded to reports of billowing smoke from a mobile home undergoing renovations in a park across from Swan Lake.

Four trucks, half a dozen firefighters and RCMP attended the scene.

A cat was pulled from the home, but did not survive after being treated with oxygen.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

READ MORE: Sagmoen expected in Vernon courts for trial start

READ MORE: Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.