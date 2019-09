The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze

A crowd of onlookers watch as members of the Kelowna Fire Department work to put out a fire that started in a motor boat at the Eldorado Marina in Kelowna. (Photo by Adam Way)

At approximately 3:30 p.m. today, a boat at the Eldorado Marina in Kelowna.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but Kelowna Fire Department members were quick to respond to help the owner extinguish the blaze. The extent of the damage from the fire is not known, but likely ground this vessel at least for the near future.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

