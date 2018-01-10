Cause of Westbank mobile home fire not known

Fire chief says parts of the structure had to be pulled down to fight Jan. 4 fire

The mobile home in the Westgate Mobile Home Park was destroyed by fire Jan. 4.—Image: West Kelowna Fire Rescue

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Westbank last week cannot be determined.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund said Wednesday because the structure in the Westgate Mobile Home Park on Old Boucherie Road was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, parts of it had to be taken down just to fight the blaze and stop the flames from spreading.

“The cause of the fire will have to go down as undetermined,” said Brolund.

The fire broke out in the early afternoon of Jan. 4 and forced one resident to escape out a bedroom window. Brolund said there were no injuries but some people were treated on scene.

The firefighting effort was hindered by the fact there was no access to the municipal water supply onsite or fire hydrants. Homes in the park are serviced by wells and septic systems.

A water tanker was used and a supply line was run from a neighbouring mobile home park across the road that has a hydrant.

