The mobile home in the Westgate Mobile Home Park was destroyed by fire Jan. 4.—Image: West Kelowna Fire Rescue

Cause of Westbank mobile home fire not known

Fire chief says parts of the structure had to be pulled down to fight Jan. 4 fire

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Westbank last week cannot be determined.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund said Wednesday because the structure in the Westgate Mobile Home Park on Old Boucherie Road was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, parts of it had to be taken down just to fight the blaze and stop the flames from spreading.

“The cause of the fire will have to go down as undetermined,” said Brolund.

The fire broke out in the early afternoon of Jan. 4 and forced one resident to escape out a bedroom window. Brolund said there were no injuries but some people were treated on scene.

The firefighting effort was hindered by the fact there was no access to the municipal water supply onsite or fire hydrants. Homes in the park are serviced by wells and septic systems.

A water tanker was used and a supply line was run from a neighbouring mobile home park across the road that has a hydrant.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Just Posted

Cause of Westbank mobile home fire not known

Fire chief says parts of the structure had to be pulled down to fight Jan. 4 fire

Double digit price increases in Kelowna’s housing market

Economic strength and in-migration from Lower Mainland contribute to strong seller’s market

Kelowna Thieves hit couple’s house twice in two days

A Black Mountain couple had both of its trucks targetted in broad daylight this week

Kelowna entrepreneur donates $3 million to Alberta hospital

Long-time Alberta car dealer and builder, gives back to the hospital that helped him

Recycling fees going up for West Kelowna residents

Hike in tipping fees at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill reason for the increase

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations

Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Call your doctor or 8-1-1 for nurse advice before going to emergency

DeHart: Happy 10th Orthoquest and Kelowna Kinesiology

Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHart takes a look at the local business scene each week

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers

B.C. teen dies in fire in First Nation community

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

Warriors deal for 20-year-old forward

West Kelowna acquires Ryan Steele from Port Alberni for defenceman Spencer Hora

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

Most Read