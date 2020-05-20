A view of the Upper BX Creek sediment basin, captured May 14, 2020. (City of Vernon photo)

Caution advised around North Okanagan creeks

A high streamflow advisory continues in the North Okanagan

The City of Vernon is reminding residents to be careful around creeks and creek embankments while water levels continue to fluctuate with spring freshet.

City crews conduct daily checks of more than 55 creek sites this time of year, confirming water levels and monitoring water flow. The latest report found water is flowing fast in all local creeks. Those with children and pets in particular are advised to be cautious.

Water levels have dropped on both upper and lower BX Creek in the last few days, but Vernon Creek from Kalamalka Lake continues to rise.

On May 19, the BC River Forecast Centre confirmed a High Streamflow Advisory is still in effect for the North Okanagan, including tributaries around Vernon, Lumby and Winfield.

Residents in need of sandbags have two stations at their disposal, but are asked to bring their own shovel and gloves to fill sandbags. One sandbag station is located at the rear side of city works yards off Pleasant Valley Road, 1900 – 48th Ave. The other can be found at the former Kin Racetrack parking lot, 3445 – 43rd Ave.

A sandbag filling machine is also available at the Kin site so individuals can fill bags alone, allowing them to practice proper physical distancing.

For more information on spring freshet as well as safe sandbagging practices during COVID-19, visit www.vernon.ca/flooding.

READ MORE: Okanagan's Fintry Park gate house flooded

READ MORE: North Okanagan Cycling Society to complete Kal Park trail

Water

