Argo Road Maintenance crews will be mowing on Highway 97 throughout the Okanagan this week. Photo courtesy of Argo

Caution summer road maintenance ahead

Okanagan-Similkameen drivers reminded to use caution as Argo crews do road work

Argo Road Maintenance is reminding drivers to drive with caution as crews will be working in the Okanagan-Similkameen this week.

Argo crews will be mowing on Highway 97 in Penticton and Peachland through to Thursday and drivers are asked to slow down and obey all posted signs.

Sweepers will be in Naramata Monday and Tuesday and graders are working on Apex Road (July 9 and 10).

Sweepers and mowing machines will be working near Princeton and Keremeos on B.C. Highway 3 from Monday to Thursday. Drivers are asked to give crews room to work and pass only when it is safe to do so. A grader will be working on Willis Ranch Road in Princeton on Monday and Tuesday (July 9 and 10). Ditching work will be conducted on Coalmont Road through to Friday bringing the road down to single lane, alternating traffic.

Argo crews will also be conducting highway pavement patching on Big White Road on Monday (July 9) and mowing on Highway 97 in Kelowna through to Saturday.

Motorists are required to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped alongside the road that have flashing red, blue or yellow lights.

