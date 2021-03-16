Celebrate Easter and help the furries friends at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Easter baskets are now on sale $30 for one and $55 for two

The Kelowna branch of the BC SPCA is hoping to make Easter and springtime special for children this year.

Kelowna SPCA has a special treat for kids aged four to eight: a basket full of goodies, including BC SPCA stickers, a notepad, a cat ear headband, and chocolates.

Kids will also receive a copy of Bark! Magazine and the BC SPCA Humane Education’s Bunny Workbook, which features Harry, a bunny who represents other rabbits in care.

“The book helps young animal lovers to consider the realities of adopting a bunny,” stated the BC SPCA in a statement.

Easter is the time to raise awareness about rabbits, as they are the third most popular animals for pet adopters.

“Though most people associate rabbits with Easter time, they should not be given as a gift Animals are always a big commitment.”

Senior officer of community giving at Kelowna SPCA Karin Massar said they had been brainstorming different ideas, landing on Easter baskets as not only a fun treat for children, but also an opportunity for education.

“With all in-person fundraising events cancelled or postponed, we were excited to do something new and different.”

Baskets are $30 for one and $55 for two. They can be purchased online and are available from now until April 1. Pickup will be at Orthoquest Pedorthics (1015 Richter Street). Bring the receipt (printed out or on your device) when picking up your baskets.

The fundraiser is exclusive to the Kelowna SPCA, with all funds raised going to the branch to support it.

