Celebrate Oktoberfest and help Kelowna residents

Oktoberfest fundraiser on Friday Oct. 26 at the Laurel Packinghouse.

  • Sep. 21, 2018 1:30 a.m.
BrainTrust Canada is once again partnering with the Stone Sisters Group for an Oktoberfest fundraiser on Friday Oct. 26 at the Laurel Packinghouse.

This event will raise funds to support education, prevention and support for those who suffer from a concussion or brain injury in the Okanagan.

The high energy Bavarian style band Europa will provide entertainment, and tickets include a traditional Bavarian meal by German chef Tanis Giesbrecht of Cooling Rack Bakehouse. There will be shot-skis, as well as prizes for best costume.

“We are so pleased to partner with BrainTrust Canada and support this important cause,” said Shannon Stone of the Stone Sisters Group, in a press release.

“Our team recognizes the importance of giving back to the community, and we are hoping to raise significant funds to provide education and prevention strategies to reduce concussions and brain injury in our community.”

READ MORE: BRAIN TRUST IS A LIFELINE FOR SINGLE MOM

“The incidence of brain injury continues to rise, and these injuries come at a substantial cost to the economy and a lifelong personal cost to those with injury and their loved ones”, said BrainTrust CEO, Mona Hennenfent. “Every three minutes someone in Canada sustains brain injury, and BrainTrust works to improve the quality of life for those with brain injury, as well as reduce preventable brain injuries through education and awareness.”

BrainTrust Canada has been in existence for over 30 years in the Okanagan. Brain injury is the leading cause of death and disability under the age of 44, and has been labelled an epidemic. Visit www.braintrustcanada.com for more information on the organization, follow them on Twitter @braintrustCAD or like them at facebook.com/braintrustcanada.

