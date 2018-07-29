Mission Creek Regional Park Photo from Tourism Kelowna

Celebrate Syilx/Okanagan culture with story time

The kid focused event will take place on Satrudays in Kelowna

The Syilx/Okanagan culture will be shared during a summer edition of “Story Time’ at Mission Creek Regional Park.

The child focused event will share some authentic First Nations stories followed by a nature walk and discussion of the habitats of the ‘Four Food Chiefs’ – Bitterroot, Black Bear, Saskatoon Berry and Spring Salmon. Youngsters will also take part in a ‘Medicine Wheel’ activity.

The free events are a collaboration between the West Bank First Nation Cultural Services staff, who helped develop the activities and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The event will take place on Saturday August 4, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Environment Eduacation Centre for the Okanagan at Mission Creek Regional Park.

Register by calling 250-469-6140 or e-mail eeco@cord.bc.ca

