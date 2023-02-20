Family, friends and hereditary chiefs gather in a ceremony in Victoria on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to witness the historical repatriation of the Nuxalk Nation totem pole after years of effort to release the pole back to the nation from the Royal BC Museum. The pole that embodies the history and culture of the Nuxalk Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home in Bella Coola, more than 100 years after it was taken. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Family, friends and hereditary chiefs gather in a ceremony in Victoria on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to witness the historical repatriation of the Nuxalk Nation totem pole after years of effort to release the pole back to the nation from the Royal BC Museum. The pole that embodies the history and culture of the Nuxalk Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home in Bella Coola, more than 100 years after it was taken. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait

Dancing and feasting to accompany return of totem pole to its home in Bella Coola Monday

A carved pole that embodies the history and culture of a B.C. First Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home, more than 100 years after it was taken.

Dancing and feasting are among the celebrations expected in the central coast community of Bella Coola as the Nuxalk Nation marks the repatriation of the totem pole.

Carved in the mid-1800s as an entrance pole to a long house, the Snow family pole was later used as a marker for a family grave but was taken without permission in 1913 and added to a collection of the Royal B.C. Museum.

Chief Deric Snow is a descendent of the man who carved the pole and says the return is a good first step because his great-grandfather’s spirit remains inside the totem and cannot be at rest until the pole is returned home.

Snow says other Nuxalk artifacts, including canoes and totems, remain at the Royal B.C. Museum and in other museums around the world, and the First Nation continues to work for their return.

Ceremonies were held last week in Victoria as the totem was removed from the museum and loaded onto a truck for the roughly 1,000-kilometre drive back to Bella Coola.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Repatriated Nuxalk totem pole convoy receives warm welcome in Cariboo Chilcotin

READ ALSO: Coming home: A history of the Nuxalk totem and its return to Bella Coola

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bella CoolaFirst Nations

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No immediate casualties reported as another earthquake strikes Turkey

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of industrial development proposed for 270 Hiram Walker Court. (Photo contributed)
Industrial development eyed for Kelowna-Lake Country border

Conceptual rendering of housing development proposed for 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougal Road North. (Photo contributed)
Four housing developments forwarded to Kelowna City Hall

Coquihalla Highway, looking southbound at Zopkos Rest Area, Feb. 20, 2022. (Photo/DriveBC)
Heavy snowfall on Coquihalla connecting Okanagan to Lower Mainland

Kelowna fire crews extinguish a motor home fire in the Kelowna Walmart parking lot Feb. 20 (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Motorhome burns in Kelowna Walmart parking lot