Celebration of life for Kelowna flood victim

Chelsea Cardno and her dog JJ went missing on June 14 along Mission Creek

A celebration of life will be held on July 12 for Chelsea Cardno, a young woman lost in Kelowna’s June flooding events.

The 31-year-old’s body was found in the early evening of Friday, June 24 near Mission Creek. She and her dog, JJ had been missing since June 14.

READ MORE: Public comes out to help COSAR in search of missing woman and dog

Her friends and family announced on the Help us find Chelsea Cardno facebook page that they have organized a celebration of her life to be held Tuesday July 12, at 4 p.m. at the Springfield Funeral Home in Kelowna.

In Cardno’s honour, her loved ones will be collecting items for Paws it Forward, a local dog rescue, in lieu of flowers at her service.

They ask that all attending refrain from wearing jeans, beach wear or graphic t-shirts.

A GoFundMe page has also been made for the family of Chelsea Cardno to cover the costs related to her death.

“We want to give Chelsea the memorial she deserves, honour her memory and say our last goodbyes,” said Chelsea’s cousin Tanya in the donation description. “With that being said, I am asking for donations to help cover the costs to get some of Chelsea’s loved ones who live abroad to Canada to be able to attend her celebration of life.”

READ MORE: Update: Messages of support and sympathy for the family of Chelsea Cardno

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC FloodCity of KelownaSearch and Rescue