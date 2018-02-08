Central interior mountain passes to be hit by snow

Snow continues to fall in the central interior and the Columbia regions, prompting Environment Canada to carry on with their snowfall warning.

For the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, a Pacific frontal system will continue to give heavy snow.

“Additional snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres are expected by midday before the system moves southward out of the region,” reads the report, that also advising postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, is also the subject of an alert.

Snowfall, with total amounts of about 15 centimetres is expected before the snow eases as the system moves out of the region.

DriveBC has reported that Highway 93 is now closed in both directions from Radium Hot Springs to the B.C. Alberta border because of winter driving conditions. It’s not expected to open before 10:30 a.m.

Highway 1 will be closed in both directions from Revelstoke to Golden until noon because of a high avalanche hazard.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

