Big bucks for Central Okanagan businesses to boost tourism

Sixteen projects to benefit from $2.5 million in funding across Thompson Okanagan

Several Central Okanagan organizations will benefit from a federal government grant to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences.

Harjit S. Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), has announced more than $2.5 million in funding for 16 projects across the Thompson Okanagan.

Seven organizations in Kelowna and West Kelowna will receive funding:

Born To Shake, $99,999 to build a cocktail-making experience and venue to diversify tourism offerings in Kelowna’s brewery district;

MotherLove Ferments Inc., $99,999 to build a kombucha tasting room and experience in Kelowna;

Niche Wine Company Ltd, $99,999 to expand the Indigenous-owned winery in West Kelowna, including constructing a new building for wine tastings;

Trip Hero Network Inc., $99,999 to support developing an online space to promote small, local, and Indigenous tourism operators to Okanagan visitors;

Velo Volt Bike Rentals Ltd., $30,000 to acquire electric bikes for a mobile bicycle business in Kelowna.

Vines & Views Tours & Rentals Inc., $99,999 to expand the recipient’s wine tours in Kelowna by acquiring more vehicles and hiring staff.

Zip Zone, $33,000 to support installing additional on-site staff accommodation facilities in Peachland.

The funding announcement builds on the recent opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna and Cranbrook to help support economic development for British Columbians in the Southern Interior.

