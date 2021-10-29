Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases continue to decline

87 per cent of Central Okanagan residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

For the ninth time in a 10-week span, the Central Okanagan has seen a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Between Oct. 17 and 23, the local health region recorded 157 cases of the virus compared to 171 a week prior, according to recent data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Despite the dip in cases, the Central Okanagan tallied the third-highest number of cases in the province for this period, trailing behind 211 in Prince George and 236 in Chilliwack.

Elsewhere in the Okanagan, Vernon saw an increase in cases, jumping from 46 to 69. Penticton saw a slight uptake in cases, logging 33 new cases compared to 28 the week before. Salmon Arm also saw a small rise in numbers, increasing from 41 to 47.

Both Enderby and Armstrong also saw uptakes in cases. The former went from 20 cases the week before to 33, while the latter grew from 12 cases to 17.

As of Oct. 26, 87 per cent of Central Okanagan residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have received one dosage – a one per cent increase from the week before. In Penticton, 87 per cent of residents have received their first dose, seeing no change from a week prior. The same goes for Vernon, where 83 per cent of residents have received their first dose. Salmon Arm saw a one per cent increase with 80 per cent of residents having received one dose of the vaccine.

