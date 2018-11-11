Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers search for two men

Two men allegedly were attempting to break into community mailboxes in Lake Country

Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan has reported that two people allegedly tried to break into community mailboxes in Lake Country.

At 3:30 a.m., Nov. 7 two people allegedly got into fight with someone who intervened on Mayrus Road in Lake Country.

RELATED: Crime Stoppers: Stamping out crime for 31 years

“A bit of a scuffle ensued, and the two suspects almost struck the witness with their dark small two-door vehicle while trying to get away, resulting in a broken driver’s side window,” reads a statement made by Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan.

RELATED: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers gets international acknowledgement

“The suspects are described as two young males in their late teens to early 20s wearing dark clothes with hoodies and caps. The driver of the car is described as being much bigger than the second suspect.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers 2018-69232

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.