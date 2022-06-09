(Photo - Crime Stoppers)

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers seek public’s help to find stolen tools

Finding and returning the tools could result in an award up to $2,000

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is asking the public to keep their eye out for some stolen tools.

On April 14, $14,000-$18,000 worth of tools was stolen from a parked trailer on the 1100 block of St. Paul Street.

Systematic Industrial Construction is the company looking to get its tools back. All the tools are spray-painted green and have ‘Systematic’ etched into them.

If you or anyone you know has any information, they are to contact the Kelowna RCMP (file number – 2022-21541) or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.

