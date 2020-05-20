Telus donated 600 phones for women facing violence and for anti-violence frontline workers. (Pxhere)

Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry among recipients of phones for vulnerable women

The phones were donated by Telus for women facing violence during COVID-19

Telus and Tom Harris Cellular are donating 600 smartphones to women facing violence during the pandemic.

The Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society (COEFS) is one of the organizations in the province receiving a number of phones, which will be distributed by the Ending Violence Association of British Columbia (EVA BC).

200 phones will be donated to women facing violence and abuse, and the other 400 hundred will be given to frontline anti-violence workers. The phones all have data and unlimited Canada-wide calling for an entire year.

EVA BC said the phones are meant to help women living in abusive homes to stay connected to their communities and other sources of help.

“According to the federal government, domestic and sexualized violence have risen 20-30 per cent in some regions across Canada since COVID-19,” EVA BC said.

According to advocates and experts, isolation and the stress of the pandemic are causing an increase in domestic and sexualized violence.

The phones’ donation comes at a good time, EVA BC executive director Tracy Porteous said.

“A cell phone is a critical tool for those facing violence to help them communicate with advocates and first responders, she said.

“This donation could not have come at a more crucial time.”

COEFS executive director Michelle Novak said the phones will make a huge difference for the isolated women they help, as well as the staff that are helping them.

The

READ: New supportive housing project for Kelowna’s homeless skips usual rezoning process

READ: Elizabeth Fry, Kelowna Women’s Shelter collaborate on COVID-19 response campaign

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan summer camp moves online amid COVID-19
Next story
Rescue at Crawford Falls for man down 40-foot embankment

Just Posted

Rescue at Crawford Falls for man down 40-foot embankment

The man reportedly fell down a 40 foot embankment on Wednesday evening

Kelowna mayor to unveil further reopening plans tomorrow

Last week, Basran hinted the city could close certain streets to vehicle traffic, allowing restaurants to expand their patios

Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry among recipients of phones for vulnerable women

The phones were donated by Telus for women facing violence during COVID-19

Day one of sit-down dining a success for Kelowna restaurants

Doc Willoughby’s, Kelly O’bryan’s are two of many restaurants to re-open for sit down dining on Tuesday

City of Kelowna begins final phase of Rowcliffe Park construction

Pedestrians will continue to be able to access the park, dog park and community gardens

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Three individuals rescued from flipped sailboat in South Okanagan

It’s unknown what caused the boat to flip or if there were any injuries

In photos: Penticton barbershops, gyms ease back into normality

Barbershop owners relieved to get back to work, shops flooded with calls

North Okanagan summer camp moves online amid COVID-19

For first season in 75 years, long-standing camp in North Okanagan pulls plug

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Most Read