Central Okanagan Emergency Operations details basics for 72-hour emergency kit

From food to water, what’s needed in case of an emergency?

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations looks to best prepare residents for possible emergencies this year.

A list of what a standard emergency kit, that should be supplied for 72 hours, was detailed Friday afternoon. With spring floods, and possible snow still impacting areas in the Okanagan, emergency kits are being stressed for everyone who lives in a possible high impacted area.

“We’re ready, our systems are in place and we ask that residents do their part too,” said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Emergency program coordinator and deputy chief with the Kelowna Fire Department.

“It’s much easier, and less stressful, to be prepared before there is a need: make sure you know the risks, make a plan and get a kit.”

Regardless of the emergency – flooding, land slippages or wildfires – the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre is ready and prepared if support field crews responding to any emergency that may occur in the region. Significant mitigation work has also been done by local governments within the region to increase creek capacity, repair and protect public infrastructure and clean-up the foreshore to minimize flooding risk and impacts.

An emergency kit should include:

Non-perishable food, liked canned or dried

Water, 4L per person, per day

First aid kit

Flashlight

Whistle

Extra clothes and blankets

Unique and less common necessities:

Extra medications

Sanitizing wipes

Mobile device chargers

Small cash (small bills and coins)

Battery/hand-cranked radio

