Central Okanagan Emergency Social Services help locals during emergency situations. Now they are lending a hand and helping those in Prince George affected by the wildfires in that area. Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Central Okanagan Emergency Social Services sending workers north

Six COESS workers have gone to Prince George to help with fire evacuations there

The Central Okanagan is lending a hand to help those in northern B.C. affected by the ongoing wildfires.

The Central Okanagan Regional District is sending what it calls a “core group of dedicated Emergency Support Services volunteers” to assist evacuees at the Prince George Reception Centre.

Six members of the COESS left Kelowna Friday night for a seven-day deployment to assist with emergency social service reception centre duties in the northern B.C. city.

If, after the end of the deployment, their services are not needed in the Central Okanagan, additional ESS volunteers from this area will replace them.

“We have a very well-trained and experienced group of dedicated volunteers in the Central Okanagan,” said COESS director Catherine Williams. “It’s great that we are able to offer our expertise and assistance to our neighbours in Prince George as they help those displaced by the wildfires.”

Related: More Central Okanagan firefighters help out around B.C.

The Central Okanagan program volunteers provide on-call response and temporary accommodation, food and other assistance for anyone who is displaced by an emergency, whether it’s a house fire or a large-scale evacuation. Volunteers meet monthly and training courses and opportunities are available.

Anyone who wants to learn more about the Central Okanagan Emergency Support Services organization can do so by visiting the program’s webpage www.regionaldistrict.com/ess.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crews continue extinguish Snowy Mountain Wildfire
Next story
Federal minister in Kelowna to talk trade

Just Posted

PBR returns in July

Set to begin its fourth season as the nation’s premier professional bull… Continue reading

West Kelowna’s Evening Park Play Day moved indoors

The event was moved due to air quality

Harlem Globetrotters return to Kelowna

The basketball performance team will be here in winter

Crews continue mop up at Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire

Firefighters are working alongside the military to extinguish the wildfire near West Kelowna

Classical music fundraiser set for Thursday in Kelowna

Soirée en Noir will go Thursday at Okanagan Mission Community Hall and raise funds for The Foundry

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

Sparks set to fly in new Okanagan College welding facility

Welding students based in Penticton will now have access to the new, $2.2 million facility

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Sun stunned by Huskers, Rams up next

Okanagan loses its first game ever to Chilliwack in the BCFC

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps B.C.’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater among those at event Friday in Surrey

North Okanagan parks receiving upgrades

Swan Lake Nature Reserve, Mutrie Dog Park and BX Ranch Dog Park to benefit from work

Fire burning near Olalla still out of control

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a 144 hectare blaze near Keremeos

Most Read