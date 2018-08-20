Central Okanagan Emergency Social Services sending workers north

Six COESS workers have gone to Prince George to help with fire evacuations there

Central Okanagan Emergency Social Services help locals during emergency situations. Now they are lending a hand and helping those in Prince George affected by the wildfires in that area. Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

The Central Okanagan is lending a hand to help those in northern B.C. affected by the ongoing wildfires.

The Central Okanagan Regional District is sending what it calls a “core group of dedicated Emergency Support Services volunteers” to assist evacuees at the Prince George Reception Centre.

Six members of the COESS left Kelowna Friday night for a seven-day deployment to assist with emergency social service reception centre duties in the northern B.C. city.

If, after the end of the deployment, their services are not needed in the Central Okanagan, additional ESS volunteers from this area will replace them.

“We have a very well-trained and experienced group of dedicated volunteers in the Central Okanagan,” said COESS director Catherine Williams. “It’s great that we are able to offer our expertise and assistance to our neighbours in Prince George as they help those displaced by the wildfires.”

The Central Okanagan program volunteers provide on-call response and temporary accommodation, food and other assistance for anyone who is displaced by an emergency, whether it’s a house fire or a large-scale evacuation. Volunteers meet monthly and training courses and opportunities are available.

Anyone who wants to learn more about the Central Okanagan Emergency Support Services organization can do so by visiting the program’s webpage www.regionaldistrict.com/ess.

