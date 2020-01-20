The film is now released on demand (File photo) The film is now released on demand (File photo)

Central Okanagan film “Love in Winterland” released on demand

The movie was produced up at Big White late last year

An iconic film produced in the Central Okanagan has been released on demand, according to Okanagan Background Casting.

The new film “Love in Winterland” was filmed up at Big White and tells the story of a woman trying to chase down her high school sweetheart.

READ MORE: Okanagan Film Commission seeks more funding for 2020

In the film, a marketing executive named Ally is selected to compete as a finalist on a dating reality show for a bachelor named Tanner.

In the competition, complications arise between her and Tanner while the two are vacationing together up at a mountain lodge.

The name of the movie was supposed to be “Alice in Wonderland,” however, it changed to the current title later in the production.

Last year alone, it’s estimated that the film industry brought in almost $24 million to the Okanagan economy.

Stars featured in the film include Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray, and Jack Turner.

