Central Okanagan Food Bank food drive goes virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

The drive is being held over 10 days beginning Sept. 21 in Kelowna and West Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s 10th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is set to begin today in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

This year’s event will be a virtual Food Drive, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it will last 10 days.

The event also coincides with the end of Hunger Awareness Action Month, which community members are asked to give $10 to help feed 10,000 mouths during a time when many people are struggling financially.

“With our three to one buying power we can stretch a $10 donation so much farther than the average person, and in doing so, are able to provide so many more households facing food insecurity with a Thanksgiving dinner,” said Trevor Moss, CEO for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

In previous years, the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive would have netted anywhere from 40,000 to 60,000 pounds of donated food in one day, which would have helped the food bank provide its services well into the fall months.

Having to cancel the food drive and modify it to an online donation system due to COVID-19, makes the food bank a little nervous said Tammie Watson, chief development officer for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“We are living in a time and place right now where we’ve seen that anything can happen, and you never know if you or someone you love may need this support one day. We’ve had generous support over the years with the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, and hope the community can come together once again during these very unique circumstances, to give generously in support of those in need of a family meal.”

For health and safety reasons, doorstep collection of donations will not be taking place this year. Instead, community members are encouraged to donate online here.

Non-perishable food items will be accepted at all Kelowna and West Kelowna Save on Foods locations, on Saturday, September 26th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food Bank

Most Read