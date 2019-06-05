Former Central Okanagan Community Food Bank executive director Lenetta Parry. (Alistair Waters-Capital News)

Central Okanagan Food Bank looking for new executive director

In a surprise move, Lenetta Parry leaves the region’s largest food bank

The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank is looking for a new executive director.

In a surprise move, food bank board chair Fraser Campbell announced late Tuesday afternoon executive director Lenetta Parry has left her position with the Okanagan’s largest food bank, which operates in both Kelowna and West Kelowna.

“Lenetta has dedicated time, energy and effort into making our community a better place,” said Campbell. “We are proud of where we have come (from) since 2015 when the Westside Community Food Bank and Kelowna Community Food Bank amalgamated. Lenetta has been a big part of that and our board wishes her the best.”

READ MORE: New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

In the news release, Parry is quoted as saying: “I’ve really appreciated working alongside an amazing team of staff, volunteers and community partners. Together, we have done great work building this leading-edge facility and providing dignity to our clients. I wish the organization future success.”

Parry could not immediately be contacted for comment.

No reason for her departure was given, or what she plans to do next.

Under Parry, the food bank expanded both its reach and its operating facilities, moving from cramped, aging quarters downtown to a large, modern facility on Enterprise Way.

With a large warehouse at its new location, the food bank introduced a new style of providing food for its clients, one akin to a grocery shopping experience.

The food bank also stepped up its assistance for other, smaller food banks in the region, taking in more food, which is then distributed to the smaller operations.

Campbell said advertising for a new executive director will start immediately and until a replacement is found, the board of directors will assist staff and volunteers in the operation of the food bank.

Rayna Wettberg and her son Blake pick out food at the new Central Okanagan Community Food Bank facility in Kelowna. (Alistair Waters-Capital News)

Most Read