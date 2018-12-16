Central Okanagan Food Bank on Enterprise Way photo: contributed

Central Okanagan Food Bank prepares to distribute holiday hampers

Staff and volunteers will have a busy week ahead of them

Staff and volunteers at the Central Okanagan Food Bank are currently assembling more than 2,000 Christmas hampers for distribution at the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

On Monday, Dec. 17, hamper distribution begins, and is expected to take five days.

RELATED: Kelowna School students fundraise for community foodbank

“This will be the first time Christmas hamper distribution will take place from our new facility,” said Central Okanagan Food Bank executive director Lenetta Parry. “The need in our community is constant, and we deeply thank all those who have donated funds, food or time.”

RELATED: Spreading Christmas cheer: Lake Country firefighters knocking on doors for the food bank

“We hope to create a festive atmosphere for our clients during hamper distribution, complete with visits from Santa, hot chocolate and Christmas treats,” said Parry.

