Central Okanagan Food Bank receives $10,000 in time of need

The donation was from a fundraiser challenge hosted by Trellis Social Enterprise

A generous donation prize landed in the hands of the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) at just the right time.

The food bank received $10,000 in donation prize after winning first place in Trellis Social Enterprise Inc.’s Sprout a Fundraiser challenge.

The goal of the challenge was to have members of the community raise funds for the charity of their choice, with the third-party’s “winnings” going to the charity.

Cody Pollard hosted The 2nd Annual Fork and Spoon Gala, which brought together 14 Okanagan chefs and three local bartenders to create a nine-course meal using ingredients found in the COFB’s kitchen.

“The need in our food bank right now is serious and with this donation, we now are able to serve more people during what has been an extremely challenging situation for many,” Tammi Watson said, the food bank’s chief development officer.

“Speaking on behalf of charities, we are so grateful whenever third-party champions step forward to run fundraising events and donation campaigns for our causes.”

Two other local charities won prizes through the Sprout a Fundraiser challenge, including a mentoring session with Purppl for the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society (won by Amal Alhuwayshil) and three months of access to Grant Connect for The Bridge Youth and Family Services (won by Roz Huber).

