Central Okanagan Food Bank still well-stocked despite reduction in deliveries

The Central Okanagan Food Bank says has enough food for the next few weeks

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has seen a reduction of food through its perishable food recovery program, due to highway closures following the storm on Nov. 15.

However, the food bank will have enough food to last for a few weeks.

According to chief development officer Tammie Watson, both the Kelowna and West Kelowna locations have seen a reduced supply of perishables this week due to the highway closures. Trucks that deliver perishable items have arrived empty, but Watson said the food banks have enough in stock for the next few weeks.

“We currently have enough food in stock. So long as the shelves do not continue to be bare over the course of the next few weeks, we should be okay,” said Watson.

When asked if there are any concerns that the food banks might run out of food, Watson said it depends on how many people are utilizing the service at a given time. Numbers have already increased compared to the same time last year and there has been a 19 per cent increase in the amount of Christmas hamper requests, she said.

“With the recent floods, there is a potential for even more people coming to us for assistance. We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to continue to provide help and support to everyone,” said Watson.

