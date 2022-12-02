There were 108,500 people working in the Central Okanagan in Oct. compared to 106,600 in Nov. (Black Press file photo)

Central Okanagan jobless rate highest amongst major B.C. metropolitan areas

Unemployment rate was 4.3 per cent in October and 4.9 per cent in November

More people were out of work in the Central Okanagan in November compared to October.

Statistics Canada reports the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in October and 4.9 percent in November. Kelowna had the highest rate among four major B.C. metropolitan areas last month, ahead of Abbotsford-Mission (4.6 per cent) Vancouver (4.4 per cent) and Victoria (3.5 per cent).

“As we near the end of 2022, British Columbia saw a gain of 8,800 full-time jobs in November, even as B.C. saw an overall decline in jobs driven by losses in part-time positions,” said Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation.

“Despite global economic uncertainty, B.C. continues to be well-positioned among our provincial and territorial peers with one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada (4.4%).”

He noted that as many as 105,000 more people are working now in B.C. than before the pandemic, including 61,700 more people in the private sector.

READ MORE: B.C.’s international students applaud change to allowable employment hours

