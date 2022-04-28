Central Okanagan looking at improvements to curbside recycling

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is looking at how to improve curbside recycling.

A report to the RDCO board recommends staff consult municipal members on Recycle BC directly providing curbside recycling services, and providing the board with consultation results by May 30.

The RDCO currently partners with Recycle BC to collect curbside recycling. However, if the RDCO intends to change the agreement, it must inform Recycle BC before July. If the RDCO does not make its intentions known, recycling services will remain the same for at least the next seven years.

Based on an analysis of the most cost-effective method to improve curbside recycling service in RDCO communities, including potentially more-frequent collection, is to opt for Recycle BC to directly provide full curbside recycling services, the report stated.

Public engagement found 91 per cent of respondents were satisfied with existing curbside recycling services, 85 per cent were willing to sort recyclables at curbside into multiple boxes, and 78 per cent were willing to sort at the curbside if glass collection were included.

The presentation also indicated that the RDCO will not meet its 2022 waste reduction target of 600 kg per person. The target started at 681 kg per person in 2017. The actual amount was 636 kg in 2020, but it then rose to 662 kg in 2021.

Read More: ‘If you’re intoxicated, you cannot consent,’ reminds B.C. society after sex assault trial

Read More: Kelowna Rockets force game five with overtime win against Seattle

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional District