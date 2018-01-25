Credit: Facebook

Central Okanagan man charged with indecent act

Following an incident at a Lake Country waterpark in June, a man has been charged

A Central Okanagan man has been charged with “indecent exhibition in (a) public place” following an arrest that was made last June at Swalwell Park in Lake Country.

On June 20, 2017 just after 4 p,.m., Lake Country RCMP responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of the waterpark located on Bottom Wood Lake Road.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says police learned a man confronted another man, allegedly observed committing an indecent act while he sat inside his vehicle parked adjacent to the waterpark.

The confrontation turned physical, before the man was apprehended and turned over to police.

John Charles Allan, 64, is scheduled to appear in court in April, according to court documents.

