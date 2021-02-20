Central Okanagan mayors mum on local handgun regulations introduced by feds

Although brief, Mayor Basran did express concern at ‘downloading’ responsibility to municipalities

Mayors in the Central Okanagan are remaining relatively silent regarding a proposed federal law that would leave a ban on handguns, in their hands.

Around the Okanagan, several mayors have already spoken up against the proposed law, which Prime Minister Trudeau made public on Feb. 16.

The newly tabled gun legislation, if passed, will allow municipalities to ban handguns through bylaws, restricting the possession, storage and transportation.

Some, like Penticton mayor John Vassilaki, said handguns and their legality should not be left up to municipalities. Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison also has no interest in creating city bylaws targeting handguns. He suggested such enforcement matters belong to higher levels of government.

Others, like Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart, are already planning to implement a city-wide ban on handguns.

In a request for comment, Kelowna mayor Colin Basran was brief but did share in the belief that regulations like this should not be left in the hands of municipalities.

“I don’t have much to say on the topic as it’s not something Council has or is considering at this time, but I will say that I am concerned about the federal government downloading something like this to individual municipalities to manage,” he said.

The City of West Kelowna couldn’t speak on the matter.

“Council will not be deliberating on this matter as it remains governed by other levels of government at this time and not city operations,” said the city in a statement.

– With files from The Canadian Press

