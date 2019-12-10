Central Okanagan MLAs (left to right) Ben Stewart (Kelowna West), Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake COuntry) and Steve Thomson (Kelowna-Mission) will speak tomorrow (Dec. 11) at a Kelowna Chamber luncheon. (Alistair Waters - Capital News)

Central Okanagan MLAs to give end-of-year address tomorrow

The three will be looking back at 2019 and forward to the 2020 budget

The three elected Central Okanagan MLAs will be meeting tomorrow to give an end-of-year address to the Kelowna Chamber and its guests.

Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country), Ben Stewart (Kelowna West) and Steve Thomson (Kelowna-Mission), former cabinet members and now opposition critics with the BC Liberal party, will share the podium as they deliver an update from Victoria.

The three will be looking back at 2019 and forward to the 2020 budget, which is scheduled for a Feb. 18 delivery.

The event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m tomorrow at the Coast Capri Hotel.

This is the last in the Kelowna Chamber’s 2019 luncheon series.

More information is available at kelownachamber.org.

