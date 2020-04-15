(File)

Central Okanagan politicians join forces to ensure economic strength following pandemic

Task force adds the weight of politicians who can lobby for support from higher levels of government

Municipal leaders around the Central Okanagan have banded together to ensure the region emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic with a strong economy.

All Central Okanagan mayors, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO), as well as Westbank First Nation’s Chief Chris Derickson, participated in a virtual news conference on April 15 to announce the Regional Mayors’ and Westbank First Nation Chief’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

While the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission is already working to help businesses in the short-term by outlining available resources to combat shutdowns and revenue losses, the new task force will focus on the medium- and long-term economic recovery of the region. The task force adds the weight of local politicians who can lobby for support from higher levels of government — which is exactly what it plans to do.

“We are asking for assistance. One of those is in the tax deferral program because we know many people are struggling, and perhaps they would be better served in deferring their taxes,” said Basran, who is heading the force along with RDCO board chair Gail Given.

“The municipality can’t do that, it’s a program offered by the provincial government.”

The task force will work alongside the 45 board members of the commission to find ways to ensure businesses are both still around and successful after provincial orders regarding gatherings are eased or lifted.

No specific examples were given on what future action will be taken by the task force.

Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derrickson said it’s the ‘resilience’ of the local business community that will lead it out of these trying times, however.

“I think we’re one of the most entrepreneurial areas in Canada,” he said. “It is not necessary this task force – it will help – but it will be those entrepreneurs and those people already out there taking these risks to start those businesses.”

READ MORE: First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

READ MORE: B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

Just Posted

Central Okanagan politicians join forces to ensure economic strength following pandemic

Task force adds the weight of politicians who can lobby for support from higher levels of government

UPDATE: Garage fire destroys vehicle in Kelowna

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze on Cameron Avenue

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Average Kelowna rent up slightly despite pandemic

Average one-bedroom apartment in Kelowna will cost $1,420 monthly, up 1.4 per cent from last month

Kelowna toddler battling for her life, diagnosed with rare inflammatory disorder

Abigail Lyons, 2, was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, fighting for life in BC Children’s Hospital

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Okanagan Tim Hortons outlet to re-open for takeout

Vernon outlet will open for takeout deliveries starting Thursday, April 16

Salvation Army to hold five-day food drive for fellow organizations in Salmon Arm

Second Harvest and SAFE Society to be recipients of food collected in grocery store parking lots

Grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

COLUMN: Ongoing changes to federal assistance

Initial announcements have been modified during COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read