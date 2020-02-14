Central Okanagan public school issues letter about coronavirus

To date, there have been two reported cases in B.C.

Kaardal said covering your face and mouth when coughing is one way to help avoid the spread of the virus (File photo)

The superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools has issued a letter to parents outlining steps their families can take to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the letter, Kevin Kaardal said people should wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, avoiding touching their face/eyes with unwashed hands and covering their mouth and nose when they sneeze or cough.

READ MORE: B.C. asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ when screening for coronavirus

Kaardal also asked people in the letter to avoid spreading false rumours about the virus.

“Misinformation is circulating on social media regarding the virus,” said Kardaal.

“The public are also being asked to not make assumptions about the risk of students or staff based on their ethnicity or travel history.”

So far, 37,000 people have become sick and 800 people have died from the virus, with vast majority in China. To date, B.C. has reported two cases in the province.

If people want more information about the virus, Kaardal said families should visit the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website.

If people have visited mainland China in the last 14 days and are showing signs of novel coronavirus symptoms, Interior Health has also outlined steps people should take to remain safe.

The risk of novel coronavirus in the interior is considered low, according to Interior Health.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.