Central Okanagan Public Schools and support staff sign labour deal

The BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) and the union representing Central Okanagan Public Schools support staff have ratified their collective bargaining agreement.

Members of CUPE Local 3523 voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action last month.

Both sides agreed to seek mediation in reaching an agreement, and a tentative deal was announced Jan. 23.

Details of the agreement were not provided.

