(BCCDC)

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

Forty-four more Central Okanagan residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 through the month of September, according to city-level data released Thursday, Oct. 8 by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC).

The Central Okanagan health region, stretching from Peachland to Oyama including Westbank, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country, has now recorded 283 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The numbers from the Central Okanagan continue to tower over those of the rest of B.C.’s Interior.

The Vernon health area recorded four more cases through September bringing it to a total of 27, while Merritt increased by three cases to 10, and Penticton by two cases to 11 total. The Summerland health area saw no additional cases, remaining at four total.

The Greater Vancouver health area, seen below, continues to carry the highest COVID-19 case numbers in the province.

(BCCDC)

READ MORE: Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds double COVID-19 fund for abused women to $100 million
Next story
No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

Just Posted

Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars on Leon Ave

According to witnesses the driver of the car took off on foot

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

$1M donation from Stober Foundation to support UBCO students

The donation will also go to support public health

Vandals sought by Kelowna RCMP, as city sees busiest year ever for graffiti

Three vandals are thought to be tied with more than 600 incidents over the summer

Colorado Avalanche prospect excited for opportunity with West Kelowna Warriors

Matthew Stienman played for Cornell University during the 2019-20 NCAA season

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

North Okanagan school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Buffalo aircraft pays visit to Vernon

RCAF plane used for training with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association

Community supports mother of Okanagan boy battling severe illnesses

Trayce Bennett, 12, has been in and out of BC Children’s Hospital since he was three months old

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

Most Read