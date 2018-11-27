Central Okanagan Regional District fixing damage to Kalamoir Regional Park

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it is working with a contractor to repair damage caused by a broken water main just outside Kalamoir Regional Park on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

Over the weekend, the water main break caused saw debris, rocks and soil to flow flow down the hillside from nearby King Road into the park. The debris from the King Road access damaged and eroded a portion of the Upper Rim Trail and grassland areas in the park.

The contractor is working with the regional district to repair and restore the damaged areas.

Also, even though preventative measures have been taken to protect many trees along the Water Front trail in the park, a couple of lakeside trees have been targeted by beavers and for the safety of trail users, RDCO parks staff is down taking down the affected trees.

They will be left along the shoreline as a distraction for the beavers to harvest in future.

The regional district says it will continue to watch for any further damage.

