Central Okanagan Regional District fixing damage to Kalamoir Regional Park

Park on west side of Okanagan Lake damaged by nearby watermain break

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it is working with a contractor to repair damage caused by a broken water main just outside Kalamoir Regional Park on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

Over the weekend, the water main break caused saw debris, rocks and soil to flow flow down the hillside from nearby King Road into the park. The debris from the King Road access damaged and eroded a portion of the Upper Rim Trail and grassland areas in the park.

The contractor is working with the regional district to repair and restore the damaged areas.

Also, even though preventative measures have been taken to protect many trees along the Water Front trail in the park, a couple of lakeside trees have been targeted by beavers and for the safety of trail users, RDCO parks staff is down taking down the affected trees.

They will be left along the shoreline as a distraction for the beavers to harvest in future.

The regional district says it will continue to watch for any further damage.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers
Next story
Kelowna shelter still searching for place to house homeless

Just Posted

Kelowna Seconday School makes history, heads to football championships for first time

The junior varsity Owls will play for the B.C. crown on Dec.1 at B.C. place in Vancouver

Okanagan College dean of business creates award for global education

The scholarship will provide two annual awards of $2,500

Rested up: Rockets host rivals Vancouver Giants Wednesday night

After three days off, the Rockets battle the Giants in big division match-up

Central Okanagan Regional District fixing damage to Kalamoir Regional Park

Park on west side of Okanagan Lake damaged by nearby watermain break

Kelowna shelter still searching for place to house homeless

Inn from the Cold will close for the season Dec. 31, displacing residents

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Twelve people reported injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Initial report says patients in stable, non-life-threatening condition

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

Green MLAs vote against allowing ordinary driver’s licence

Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Fleet will be replaced with CH-148 Cyclone aircraft at 443 Squadron near Victoria

Murder trial begins for man killed in Kamloops RV park

Stephen George Fraser is charged with second-degree murder in connection the death of Cody Foster

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Most Read