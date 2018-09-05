Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park. —Image: Central Okanagan Land Trust

Central Okanagan Regional District wants to know what you think of regional parks

Survey available during September asking about Mission Creek Greenway and Stephens Coyote Ridge park

For the next month, Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to share their experiences in, and thoughts about, two regional parks.

Surveys are available online until the end of September for the Mission Creek Greenway and Stephens Coyote Ridge regional park.

The regional district says this is the second phase of a multi-year program by regional parks staff to survey visitors about their experiences.

The survey takes less than 15 minutes to complete and will help document participants satisfaction with each park.

RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith said the data collected from the surveys will provide an understanding of why, how and when people use these parks.

“This information will help us evaluate our service performance, get an idea of why people are visiting and using these parks. It will help us to create management plans and programs and services that reflect the needs and desires of those using the Regional Parks since they belong to everyone in the Central Okanagan,” he said.

Two years ago, similar visitor satisfaction surveys were conducted for Mission Creek, Kaloya and Gellatly Nut Farm regional parks. That information, and the data collected from this year’s surveys, will be compiled into a future report for consideration by the regional board.

The survey program was developed in a partnership with the Capital Regional District Regional Parks program. The answers given by visitors to some standardized questions in the survey will help with comparisons between the two organizations and provide a deeper understanding of service delivery and overall trends within the parks industry.

There are currently 30 regional parks encompassing over 2,000 hectares in the Central Okanagan. The two main goals of the Regional Parks Service include conservation of natural areas for future generations and the delivery of quality passive recreational opportunities.

More information is available by visiting www.regionaldistrict.com/parks; by emailing parks@cord.bc.ca or calling 250-469-6232.

