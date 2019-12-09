Central Okanagan residents cram the cruiser full of cash in Lake Country

Residents raised over $7,460 to help the less fortunate in the community

RCMP Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna Regional Detachment receives help with donations from 6-year-old Nira. (Contributed)

Central Okanagan residents donated thousands of dollars worth of food and cash to the Lake Country Food Bank during the eighth annual Cram the Cruiser fundraiser event on Dec. 7.

“The generosity of the community never fails to amaze us, said RCMP Const. Jesse O’Donaghey, founder of Cram the Cruiser.

“We continue to see our donors returning year after year to do something great for such an important cause.”

Altogether the community raised a total of 1,175 pounds of donated items, including non-perishable food items and just over $7,460 in cash, cheques and Save-on-Foods gift cards.

“Since the start of Cram the Cruiser, we have collected over 14,500 lbs of donated items and just over $42,636 in cash and cheque solely for the Lake Country Food Bank,” said O’Donaghey.

“The RCMP would like to extend our sincere thanks to our fellow first responders in Lake Country, as well as Save-on-Foods and Starbucks Coffee in Lake Country who provided hot chilli and coffee to serve to our donors.”

