Central Okanagan school board approves two new school projects

Two exciting new projects are about to get underway in the Central Okanagan school district.

On Wednesday night, the board of education approved an outdoor Indigenous classroom/garden project at Ecole Dr. Knox Middle School and an inspirational mural project at Ecole Dorothea Walker Elementary School.

The board has been working with Dr. Knox school students and staff over the last two years to help finalize a project agreement, which will include seasonal plants and medicines for up to 36 people in an outdoor space.

The garden will also consist of boulders, solar lights, a mower strip and wood for a plaque and story post.

The total project will cost around $14,250.

For the second project, Dorothea Walker students and staff will be painting a mural on the concrete parking lot barriers outside their school.

The project will involve painting the surface of the concrete girder, which will circle a playing area at the school.

The total project cost is estimated to be around $200 and the school has committed to maintaining and repairing the mural.

