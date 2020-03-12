(File photo)

Central Okanagan school board cancels five international field trips for students due to coronavirus

Cancellations impact Mount Boucherie and KSS students

The Central Okanagan school board has decided to cancel five international field trips due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The cancelled trips include a Mount Boucherie Secondary School music trip to Disneyland in California from March 13 to March 19, a Kelowna Senior Secondary School cultural trip to Europe from March 18 to April 1 and a Kelowna Senior Secondary School music trip to New York from April 5 to April 12.

An exchange trip to France for students from Mount Boucherie Secondary, Okanagan Mission Secondary, Rutland Senior Secondary and Kelowna Senior Secondary has also been cancelled. The trip was expected to be held from March 14 to April 25.

The board also cancelled a Kelowna Senior Secondary trip to New York for April 5 to April 12.

“This is a difficult decision. We feel sorry for the family’s and kids who raised money to go on these trips,” said school district assistant superintendent Allan Lalonde.

“I think the decision was an appropriate one. With the U.S. president cancelling trips to Europe and with the NBA cancelling their season, this is just too much of a risk for students.”

READ MORE: Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

Lalonde said the district is working to try and provide financial compensation for family’s who’ve paid for their field trips.

Despite the cancellations, school district superintendent Kevin Kaardal said district field trips in May or June could still go ahead if the situation improves.

