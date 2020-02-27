Whistleblower legislation has been expanded in the district (File photo)

Central Okanagan school board expands whistleblower policy

School employees will now be able to report criminal activity anonymously to an independent third party

Central Okanagan school board members approved an expanded whistleblower policy during a meeting on Feb. 27.

The legislation will now give all district employees an opportunity to report criminal activity to a whistleblower legislation service provided by an independent third party. Previously, employees were only allowed to report financial misconduct to an independent third party.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school board approves drug-prevention program for 1,750 students

As part of the policy, the whistleblower service will report the complaint, the status of the investigation into the complaint, and any recommendations reached from the complaint to the board of education each June or whenever deemed necessary.

According to the school board’s agenda, there will be some limitations to the policy.

“Any person reporting a suspected case of criminal, fraudulent or unethical financial acts shall be protected from either reprisal or victimization by any person directly associated with the school district,” said the board.

“Such protection shall not apply in cases of bad faith reporting or purposeful intimidation.”

While the new policy was passed, it wasn’t without criticism by some board members.

Back in June, Kevin Kaardal, the superintendent of the school district, said the policy could impact employee trust and fairness in the district if the policy isn’t implemented properly.

Director of labour relations for Central Okanagan School District Kyle Cormier also voiced his concerns over employees having the right to remain anonymous during a criminal accusation made by them.

To learn more about the expanded policy, you can visit the school district’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Off-duty RCMP officer helps catch Cache Creek car thief
Next story
Charges discontinued in 2017 shooting death of Penticton man

Just Posted

BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

Recommedations come five months after it was revealed 40 % of sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

Central Okanagan school board expands whistleblower policy

School employees will now be able to report criminal activity anonymously to an independent third party

Central Okanagan school board cancels trip to Europe over coronavirus fears

Students were supposed to visit Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Italy

Brea Lake: Leading the Okanagan into the future

She is the chief executive officer for Accelerate Okanagan

Rockets stay hot with 5-4 win over Cougars

The Rockets collected seven of a possible eight points on their road trip

RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline

B.C. premier speaks as talks scheduled with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Businesses nominated for excellence awards

Upcoming awards ceremony has 67 nominees in 12 categories

Charges discontinued in 2017 shooting death of Penticton man

The manslaughter charge against Sylvain Demers has been stayed by Crown

Explicit Greta sticker linked to Alberta company draws outrage

The sticker includes the logo of Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert

Vancouver was its largest market in North America, with more than 300,000 customers

EDITORIAL: Standards of care

The decision to appoint an administrator at Summerland Seniors Village raises important questions

Off-duty RCMP officer helps catch Cache Creek car thief

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

Most Read